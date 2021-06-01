8,875 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

SYNH opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.