$9.02 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $9.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YTRA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

YTRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 162,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.