Accel Wealth Management Acquires 12,306 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,916,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. 153,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,133. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.