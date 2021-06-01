Accel Wealth Management Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.00. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,607. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

