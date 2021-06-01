Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 249.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.