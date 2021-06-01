Accel Wealth Management Has $398,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.