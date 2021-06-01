Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,557 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

