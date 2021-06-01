Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. Estimates for current year have moved up in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism the company’s earnings growth potential. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are major growth drivers. Notably, its consistent focus on input cost reduction and productivity strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, gross margin grew 170 basis points (bps) year over year and adjusted SD&A improved 10 bps due to ongoing product and productivity improvements and efficient cost management.”

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

