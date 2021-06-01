AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $105.36 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 128,183,607 coins and its circulating supply is 121,041,131 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.