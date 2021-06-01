Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ADBE traded down $8.67 on Tuesday, reaching $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $382.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Adobe by 181.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

