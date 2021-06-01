Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) vs. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intec Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advaxis and Intec Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -67.10% -53.24% Intec Pharma N/A -96.37% -68.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and Intec Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $250,000.00 263.78 -$26.47 million N/A N/A Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($4.08) -0.92

Intec Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advaxis and Intec Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intec Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Advaxis currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 370.71%. Intec Pharma has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Advaxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Intec Pharma.

Summary

Advaxis beats Intec Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various pain indications. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme for the development of Accordion Pill; and a cannabinoid research collaboration agreement with GW Research Limited to explore an undisclosed research program using the Accordion Pill platform. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

