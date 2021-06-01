Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,703 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Materion worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $26,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

