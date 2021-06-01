Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,499 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSE NBW opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

