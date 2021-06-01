Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

