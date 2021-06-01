Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.