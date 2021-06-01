Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

