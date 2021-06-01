Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,576 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter.

CEM opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

