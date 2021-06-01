Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

AERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 638,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,109. The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.