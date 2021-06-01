AGAr Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $192.53 or 0.00528217 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $470.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AGAr has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

