AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGBA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

