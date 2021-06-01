Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.31

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.31 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 1817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 424,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

