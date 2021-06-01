Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 213.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,925 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

