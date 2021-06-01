Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

NYSE:AGI opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 493,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

