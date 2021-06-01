Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 46.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $14,341,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

