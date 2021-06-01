Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 171,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,055. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

