AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:AWF opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

