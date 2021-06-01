Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Lowered by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 246,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,711. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

