AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.99. AlloVir shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Insiders sold a total of 372,765 shares of company stock worth $10,481,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

