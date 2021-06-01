ALLY (ALY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $416,322.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $28.93 million and $416,322.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.