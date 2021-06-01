ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the April 29th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,163.0 days.
OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
ALPEK Company Profile
