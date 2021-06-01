Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 368,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,145,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,413.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

