Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $7,122,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.