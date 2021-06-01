Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $327,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.