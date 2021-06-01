Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $328,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $21,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

