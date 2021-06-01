Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $336,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

