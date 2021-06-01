Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

