Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.