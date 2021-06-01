Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,133,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

