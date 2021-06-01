Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.