Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Twin Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

