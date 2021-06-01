Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

