America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.40. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 87,961 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $381.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.56.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
