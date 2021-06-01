American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $44.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 1,233,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

