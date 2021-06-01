American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,457. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

