American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,367 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.