American International Group Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.