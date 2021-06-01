American International Group Inc. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CR stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

