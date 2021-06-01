American International Group Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Science Applications International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

