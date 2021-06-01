American International Group Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

