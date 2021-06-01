American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $167.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

